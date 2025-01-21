Mode Price Reaches $0.0408 (MODE)

Mode (MODE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Mode has a total market cap of $102.08 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mode has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mode alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103,426.35 or 0.99632496 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,949.03 or 0.99172687 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Profile

Mode launched on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official website is www.mode.network. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Mode platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.03926882 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,076,809.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.