Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $113,104,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $419.26 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.86.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

