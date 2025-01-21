Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after buying an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

