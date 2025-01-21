Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 494.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average of $239.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

