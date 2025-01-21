Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $155.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

MHK stock opened at $129.31 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.28 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

