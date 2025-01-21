Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

