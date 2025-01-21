Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $109.47 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

