Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.