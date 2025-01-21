Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,645,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,155 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 425,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 248,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 233,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $44.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

