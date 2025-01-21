Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 495 shares.The stock last traded at $213.19 and had previously closed at $205.34.

Moog Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Moog’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.