Morgan Stanley Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $496.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $496.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.70.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $427.35 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.88.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

