Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.