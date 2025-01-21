Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. FMR LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after buying an additional 265,014 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $405.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $413.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.25.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

