Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $27.95 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nordson by 16.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.33. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $433,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.