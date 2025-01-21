MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.92. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 80,983 shares traded.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $877.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 223,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

