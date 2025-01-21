Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $443.26 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $443.26 million and $50.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,697.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00114759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.00421085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.98 or 0.00205338 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00049953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,464,129,790 coins and its circulating supply is 45,758,337,629 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

