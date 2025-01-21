Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.416 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.06.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $869.68. 8,736,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,946. The firm has a market cap of $371.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $479.90 and a 52-week high of $941.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $885.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 95.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.