New Hampshire Trust Has $2.52 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,515,251.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,325 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

PNC stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.