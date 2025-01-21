New Hampshire Trust Has $5.09 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $165.86. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

