New Hampshire Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 163,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

