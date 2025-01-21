NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 197.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

