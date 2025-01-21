Nocera, Inc. Faces Potential Delisting from Nasdaq for Bid Price Rule Non-Compliance

On January 15, 2025, Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff regarding its failure to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-business day period, as mandated by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Nocera has until July 14, 2025, to rectify the non-compliance issue with the Bid Price Rule. If the company fails to meet this requirement by the stipulated deadline, there is a provision for an additional 180-day grace period for compliance. To be eligible for this extension, Nocera must meet all other listing standards barring the Bid Price Rule and signal its intention to rectify the bid price deficiency, which might involve a reverse stock split.

Should Nocera fall short of regaining compliance within the initial or extended period, its common stock could face delisting. In such an event, the company reserves the right to appeal the delisting decision before a Nasdaq hearings panel.

Despite the notice from Nasdaq, Nocera’s common stock, trading under the symbol “NCRA,” remains listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The company is actively exploring various avenues to restore compliance. However, there is no guarantee that Nocera will be successful in meeting the Bid Price Rule or adhering to other Nasdaq listing prerequisites.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to closely monitor developments related to Nocera’s compliance efforts with the Bid Price Rule and Nasdaq listing requirements in the coming months.

This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further updates on Nocera’s compliance progress will be critical for market participants following the company’s listing status on Nasdaq.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

