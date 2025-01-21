Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Position Raised by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 373,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

