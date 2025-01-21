NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Boosted by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $215.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $202.25 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

