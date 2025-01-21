Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 14.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.79. 8,760,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 13,701,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth $94,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

