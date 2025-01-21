Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,324,000 after buying an additional 279,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after buying an additional 275,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Argus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.