ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 2217813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 183.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 544,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ON by 66,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after buying an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

