ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 2217813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
ON Trading Up 3.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- What is Put Option Volume?
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.