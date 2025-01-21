Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CFO Julie Andrews Sells 4,655 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,501.68. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 128,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $701.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 187.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OFIX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

