Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

