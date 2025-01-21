Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,854 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $107,673,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,279,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after buying an additional 394,881 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 904,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 237,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,955,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,196,000 after acquiring an additional 201,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.