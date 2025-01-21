Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173,273.50 billion. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. 197,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.02%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,306.40. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pathward Financial from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.