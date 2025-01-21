PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

