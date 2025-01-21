Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,413,381.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,468.86. This represents a 45.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,674. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

