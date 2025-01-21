Perpetual Ltd Sells 72,184 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,133,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,184 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $140,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

