Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Pershing Square Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 43,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $55.86.
About Pershing Square
