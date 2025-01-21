Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Pershing Square Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 43,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

