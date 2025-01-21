Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases C$35,153.58 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,153.58.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 3rd, Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$411,888.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PEY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.54. 285,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$17.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.