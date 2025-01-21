Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases C$35,153.58 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,153.58.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$411,888.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.54. 285,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$17.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

