Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 752.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 621,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 87.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 229,849 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 457,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

TGB opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

