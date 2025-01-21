Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.