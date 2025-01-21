Prairiewood Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. This represents a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.