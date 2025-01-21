Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $94.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

