Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78.
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Gold’s Momentum Persists: Leading ETF and 2 Stocks to Watch
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tesla Cybertruck Discounts: What They Mean for the Stock Price
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Intuitive Surgical Leads the Pack in Robotic Surgery Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.