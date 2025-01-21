Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

