Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78.
Prologis Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PLD opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
