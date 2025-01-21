Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78.

Prologis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PLD opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.