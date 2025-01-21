Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,933,000 after purchasing an additional 679,655 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 837.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 629,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,884,000 after acquiring an additional 562,213 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,221.3% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 345,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 330,752 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,663,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 846,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AVUS opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

