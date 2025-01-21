Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $490.24 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $590.29 and a 200-day moving average of $570.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

