Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 49,347 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,347 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12,285.3% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

