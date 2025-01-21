Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $107.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

