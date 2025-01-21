Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

