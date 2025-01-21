Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in RTX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in RTX by 23.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 289,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 6.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3,170.6% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.84. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

