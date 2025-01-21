Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,035,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,523,000 after buying an additional 178,329 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

