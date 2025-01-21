QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.57.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

